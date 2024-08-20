Dakota Wealth Management Sells 314 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Linde by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.44. The company had a trading volume of 358,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

