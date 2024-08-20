Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,371 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 36.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 39.2% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $742,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $826.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,184. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $782.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $877.79.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

