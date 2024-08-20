Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,030 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 612,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,770. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

