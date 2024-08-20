Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 96,787 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,207 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

