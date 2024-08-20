Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,621. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $57.91.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

