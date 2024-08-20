Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.86. The company had a trading volume of 171,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,571. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.85 and its 200-day moving average is $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

