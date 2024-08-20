Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $232.09. 866,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,573. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day moving average of $249.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.