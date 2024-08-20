Dakota Wealth Management Has $941,000 Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 301.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.16. 61,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,658. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.90 and a fifty-two week high of $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

