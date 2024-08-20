Dakota Wealth Management Has $752,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GDV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 132,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

