Dakota Wealth Management Has $500,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in STERIS by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in STERIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.2 %

STE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,249. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $243.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.