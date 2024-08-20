Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $82.01. 31,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,415. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $86.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

