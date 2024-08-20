Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. 819,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $88.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

