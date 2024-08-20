Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BSTZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,037. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.