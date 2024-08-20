Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.26. 2,028,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

