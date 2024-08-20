Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 0.6 %

WU traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

