Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,431 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 84,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after buying an additional 125,057 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. 5,629,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,954,523. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

