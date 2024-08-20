D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $3.39 on Monday, reaching $181.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average is $152.27. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $185.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.