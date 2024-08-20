Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 3.2 %

CULP opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Culp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 39,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $186,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 39,248 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $186,428.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,134. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 5,200 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,172 shares of company stock worth $507,138. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

