Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 3.2 %
CULP opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
