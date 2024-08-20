Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 0.9 %

CRWS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. 35,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

