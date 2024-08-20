Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CCI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.