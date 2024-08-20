Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declares Dividend of $1.55

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.5541 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $86.36.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
