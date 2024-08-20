Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

Couchbase stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $254,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at $31,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 9,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $254,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,062 shares of company stock worth $1,304,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Couchbase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 8,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

