Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57.

Coty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COTY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 6,226,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,782. Coty has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COTY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

