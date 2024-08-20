CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 91,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,474. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
