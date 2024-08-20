Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corporación América Airports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

CAAP opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

