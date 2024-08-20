Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 640,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.