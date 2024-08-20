Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,629. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

