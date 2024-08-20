Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. 2,455,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,821. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

