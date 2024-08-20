Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 2,149 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,886,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TDVG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. 2,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $432.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

