Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,215,000 after acquiring an additional 53,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.18. 160,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,075. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

