Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 43.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $15.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $704.28. The company had a trading volume of 847,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,237. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $705.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

