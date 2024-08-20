Continuum Advisory LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3,519.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.67. 21,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,526. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.52.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

