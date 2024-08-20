Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $146.10. 339,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day moving average of $156.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

