Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBJP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 3,372,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

