Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 909,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,969,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LYB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 188,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,832. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
