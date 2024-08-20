Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 49 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 108,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

