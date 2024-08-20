ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,890,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 18,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 125.0% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $2,769,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.76. 4,335,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.