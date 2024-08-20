CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

Institutional Trading of CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CONMED by 29.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in CONMED by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 248,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CONMED by 149.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 224,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

