Concordium (CCD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $504,394.99

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $31.77 million and approximately $504,394.99 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Concordium alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,392,969,368 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,417,193 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.