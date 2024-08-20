CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $14.50. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. CompoSecure traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 175972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,618. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $907.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

