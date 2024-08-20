Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Complete Solaria Stock Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ:CSLR opened at $1.83 on Friday. Complete Solaria has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Complete Solaria

In other Complete Solaria news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $49,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Complete Solaria

About Complete Solaria

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

