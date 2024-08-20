Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Complete Solaria Stock Up 13.0 %
NASDAQ:CSLR opened at $1.83 on Friday. Complete Solaria has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.
In other Complete Solaria news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $49,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
