Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,212 shares of company stock worth $336,571 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 69,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Recommended Stories

