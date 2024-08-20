Comparing Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) and Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Imunon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Imunon N/A -122.68% -84.15%

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imunon has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

30.9% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Imunon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Imunon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and Imunon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Imunon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kazia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 427.43%. Imunon has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,057.02%. Given Imunon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Imunon is more favorable than Kazia Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Imunon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $20,000.00 309.83 -$13.78 million N/A N/A Imunon $500,000.00 22.75 -$19.51 million ($2.02) -0.60

Kazia Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Imunon.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats Imunon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma. It is also developing EVT801, a small molecule targeted therapeutic vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma. In addition, the company develops non-viral DNA technology across four modalities, such as TheraPlas for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors; PlaCCine for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response; FixPlas for the application of Imunon's DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines; and IndiPlas, which is in the discovery phase for the development of personalized cancer vaccines or neoepitope cancer vaccines. Imunon, Inc. was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

