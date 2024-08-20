Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.75. 1,354,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,019. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

