Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.47. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 717,883 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CDE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

