Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Cochlear Stock Up 2.4 %

CHEOY opened at $103.96 on Friday. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

