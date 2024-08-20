Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $103.96 on Friday. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

