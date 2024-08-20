CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $202,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 40.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,029,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,690.2% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.08.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

