Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.43

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 3767198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

