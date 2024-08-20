Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 13,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 702,049 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 411.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 120,639 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNE remained flat at $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.15. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

